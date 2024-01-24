Full session of how Otumfuo's chiefs grilled NPP leadership over Wontumi

NPP Genereral Secretary Justin Kodua (with mic) with other leaders at the KTC meeting

On Monday, January 22, 2023, the Kumasi Traditional Council held a session to hear a case of alleged gross disrespect directed at the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The case involved the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, who has been accused of threatening to challenge Otumfuo's authority if need be.



Appearing before the Council, the leadership of the NPP, led by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, requested for two weeks from the date of the meeting for Wontumi to make his appearance, citing health reasons.



But the Council headed by the Bantamahene refuted the justification after different chiefs had given their take on the issue at hand and severely censured Wontumi, his media establishment and the NPP.



In the end, the Council ordered the party to produce Wontumi within seven days.



The Council further demanded the presence of Maurice Ampaw and the management of Wontumi Media over the utterance of the lawyer on the matter involving their owner.

Ampaw is on record to have slammed the chiefs, describing them as rogue elements in their own right yet they wanted to censure the owner of the station, Wontumi.



Watch the full session of the Council meeting below:







