Full text: IMANI’s final report on delivery of NPP govt’s 2016 manifesto promises

Think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, releases the final report card on its assessment of the implementation of the promises by the New Patriotic Party in 2016.

After assessing the progress of some 510 promises it has scored the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo 56.77%.



The final report was released at an event held at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel on Wednesday.



Mr Dennis Asare, a Research Consultant at IMANI in a presentation of the final scorecard, said the percentage score of 56.77% gives the Nana Addo led government a rating of ‘fair satisfactory’ in implementing its 2016 manifesto promises.



In contrast, the National Democratic Congress led by Former President John Dramani Mahama in 2016 scored 54% in a similar assessment of its 2012 manifesto which contained some 540 promises.

On the implementation of promises made on the economy in which IMANI centred its assessment on areas including agriculture (59.54%), Tourism and Creative Arts, the Nana Addo government was scored 57.62%.



IMANI also looked at Human Capital which bordered around promises made in the areas of education (32 promises) and health (31 promises). In this area, the government was given 55.87%.



Read the report in PowerPoint below.



