Fully-fledged trial for Aisha Huang begins next week, 1st witness to be called for cross-examination

Aisha Huang is facing trial over her alleged involvement in illegal small-scale activities

The trial of Aisha Huang will begin on the 9th of November 2022, an Accra High Court has ruled. Per this ruling, witnesses in the case will individually be called to be cross-examined in the courtroom.

This follows an order by the court, directing the Attorney General to submit the full complement of the evidence it intends to rely on for the prosecution of the accused.



According to the Presiding Judge, Lydia Marfo, the state will call its first witness; Reuben Ransford Aborabora for cross-examination on the 9th of November.



He will subsequently re-appear on 14th November 2022.



Reuben Ransford Aborabora, the second witness; David Essien will appear on the 16th, 17th, and 21st.



The third witness; Nana Safo Prempeh will appear on the 23rd of this month and subsequently on the 28th and 29th.

On the 30th and 1st of December; the fourth witness; Matthew Kwabena Abotsi will have to appear.



In the meantime, Aisha Huang will continue to remain in police custody.



Background:



Ms. Huang in 2017 was charged for undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).

Her case was however discontinued and she was deported. Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



She however found her way back into the country leading to her recent arrest. An Accra Circuit court last week remanded Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals into custody to reappear on charges of illegal gold mining and trading.



Her recent arrest is on the same issues of illegal mining.