GCPP launches regional campaign team in Cape Coast

The party's eight-member Regional campaign team

The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) is set to outdoor its Flagbearer in the person of Dr Henry Herbert Lartey in the few weeks.

This came to light when Mr. Ato Dadzie, the General Secretary of the Party formally launched the Party’s Election 2020 campaign in Cape Coast on Sunday.



The Party also inaugurated its eight-member Regional campaign Team with Mrs. Martha Jonah as the campaign Manager and Mr. Michael Bentil as the Deputy.



The other members are Mr. Gideon Arthur, Secretary, Mr. Patrick Adu Baah, Educational Secretary, Mr. Robert Oko Lartey, Organizer, Miss Cecilia Cobina, Women’s Organizer, Mr. Kwadwo Adofo, Youth Organizer, and Mr. Isaac Asare, Treasurer.



Mr Dadzie tasked the executives to adopt good campaign strategies and rigorously work in all the 23 constituencies of the Region and make an indelible impact on the electorate.



He added that the team should not concentrate on reaching out to large numbers but map out a constituency plan to reach out to individuals and ensure that their votes were maximized during the election.

“Let us be different in our approaches, let's pull our strength together, and be visible in every corner to get the message close to people if we dedicate ourselves to our aim, then Ghana should be ready or us”, he indicated.



On the future of the Party, Mr. Dadzie said the Party had been discouraged to contest by people who doubted their fortunes with the reason that it will never win but it believed in persistence because a journey of thousand miles begun with a step.



He again said the party had completed all Regional campaign teams and that the grounds was ready for the introduction of its leader.



Mr. Michael Bentil Arthur, the Regional Vice Chairman of the Party expressed his appreciation to the leaders and encouraged all others to fully avail themselves for the job ahead to secure seats for the Party in the Region.



The Electoral Commission (EC), led by Mr. Alex Manu Sakyi, the Central Deputy Regional Director urged the team to work closely with the EC by ascertaining all needed information relative to their work as Executives.

