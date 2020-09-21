GES begins selection of schools into SHSs, parents advised to guide wards

According to the GES, selection processes for placement of SHS students starts on September 21, 2020

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has stated that selection of Senior high schools for candidates who just completed their BECE begins today, Monday, September 21, 2020.

The Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) allows GES to place qualified candidates who sit for the BECE at the Junior High School level into any public senior high, technical or vocational school.



For many, though the CSSPS is embattled with many challenges, it seems to have instilled some level of sanity, fairness and ease into the admission of students into the selection of schools.



Parents and guardians have been strongly advised to take keen interest in the selection processes for a smooth placement of students.



“Parents and guardians are encouraged to take active interest in guiding their wards to choose schools based on their performance.”

According to the Service, parents and students should “seek for explanations and clarifications from the school management if [they] do not know what to do.”



It added that the 2020 Senior High School register is available in all schools and Education Offices across the country for easy access.



A statement signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations of the GES, earlier in September, noted that “there will be an opportunity for candidates to text to shortcodes and confirm their school choices before actual placement is done.”

