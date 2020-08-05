General News

GES condemns Tweneboa Kodua SHS riot over 'too strict' headmaster

Students of the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School

Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa has condemned acts of violence at the Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School at Kumawu in the Ashanti region after students went on a rampage after their first WASSCE paper.

According to the students, their Headmaster was “too strict” during the invigilation; an act they believe is to make them fail the WASSCE after being in school for three years.



The students according to reports vandalized school property and it took the intervention of the District Chief Executive of the area, Samuel Addai Agyekum to get the students to write the other papers.



But speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa said the students had no right to vandalize property and demand the removal of their headmaster for being strict with his invigilation during the WASSCE.

“I don’t think the students have that right. We don’t solve our problems through violence. So if they have any grievance, they have to channel it through the right processes rather than to vandalize government property unduly”.



“Past questions doesn’t mean that you have to have in detail exactly what is in the past questions. It prepares you, gives you an idea of the things that are likely to come, the pattern of certain questions, how to answer them and the past questions that we gave them were actually something that we worked with WAEC such that it included the Chief Examiner’s report that gives comments on how students answer questions; the ones that they answered well, the ones that they did not answer well and then things to look out for when you are answering your questions,” he explained while dispelling claims by students that they were asked to solve past questions because they will be repeated.

