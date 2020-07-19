General News

GES confirms death of another final year SHS student

The student died of malaria

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed the death of a final year Senior High School (SHS) student at Methodist Girls High School located at Mamfe in the Eastern region.

The final year SHS student died just a few weeks after resumption of academic work to prepare for the final exams.



A statement from the Ghana Education Service indicated that the female student of Methodist Girls High School located at Mamfe in the Eastern region died from Acute Malaria.



The statement said the student whose name was given as Cindy Aku Sika Addo was rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie hospital on Thursday, July 16 but was transferred to Koforidua Regional Hospital on Friday where she met her untimely death.



The Ghana Education Service has assured the family of its support in giving her a befitting burial.

This increases the number of deaths to three in just a space of two weeks.



Read statement below





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.