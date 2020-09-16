GES recruits 2019 teachers from Colleges of Education

Click for Market Deals →
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced the recruitment of teachers from the colleges of education.
The applicants must, however, meet the following requirements:
- Completed College of Education in 2019 and have no outstanding exams or referrals
- Completed mandatory national service
- Passed Ghana Licensure Exams
- Will be ready to work wherever services are needed
Interested applicants have been advised to access the GES official website
The recruitment, according to the GES, is strictly for only applicants who completed the colleges of education in 2019.
