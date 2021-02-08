GETFund accepting applications for 2020/2021 academic year scholarship

GETFund is accepting applications for Undergraduate local scholarships

Going back to school this year has been tough, especially financially.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a financial strain on many and raising school fees can be challenging.



Eligible applicants are adviced to take advantage of GETFund's scholarship application.



From now till February 10, GETFund is accepting applications for Undergraduate Local scholarships for the 2020/2021 Academic year.



REQUIREMENTS FOR APPLICANTS ARE:



- Application letter (which must include their contact details)



- Proof of Nationality (Copy of Passport / Copy of National I.D Card/ Copy of Birth Certificate)

- Copy of Admission letter; Stating the program duration



- Fees Schedule (2020/21 Academic Year)



Applicants should ensure the above requirement have been fully complied with.



Applicants should submit their applications in person. Also, scholarship applications shall be received at the GETFund reception only for processing.



Again, applicants on any other form of scholarship from any other institution under the Ghana Government or private institutions are not eligible to apply.



Applications should be addressed below:

The Administrator



GETFund



P. Box MB, 254



Accra.