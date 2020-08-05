General News

Govt committed to lifting financial barriers on education

Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education has reiterated the government's resolve to lift financial barriers on education to increase access.

He said the government was determined to ensure that every Ghanaian child achieved the dream of attaining higher levels of education to enable him or her to contribute effectively to national development.



Dr Opoku Prempeh was speaking at the inauguration of the middle zonal office of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETfund) in Kumasi.



He said education was considered as the principal instrument for the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, attitudes, and competencies that enabled people to develop and transform their potential.



The government would, therefore, continue to invest in educational infrastructure and other things that would increase access and improve quality education delivery in the country.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh said poverty had over the years denied many young people the opportunity to unearth and develop their potential saying the government was working to change the situation.



Professor Dominic Fobi, Chairman of GETfund Board, said the fund had over the years supported educational delivery by helping to provide infrastructure and other critical logistics.



He said the middle zonal office would provide easy access to clients, adding that, plans were ongoing to open the northern zone office in Tamale.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.