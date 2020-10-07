GH¢250 million released for military bases

The ministry of finance is reported to have released an amount of GH¢250 million for construction of Forward Operating Bases (FBOs) in some parts of northern Ghana.
These places are Hamimle, Saboba, Bolgatanga and Bimbila.
This initiative forms part of government’s response to terrorist threats in some part of the West African sub-region close to Ghana.
A source told daily guide the money allocated would be used to purchase relevant equipment for the use of the Armed Forces, the Police and the Ghana Immigration Service.
“Each FOB would be manned by 100 soldiers equipped for containing terrorist attacks under any circumstances,” the source said.
The FBOs construction could be at just the right time, considering the recent activities of the separatist in the Western Togoland scuffles as well as the terrorist activities in neighboring countries like Mali and Burkina Faso.
