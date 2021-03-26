GIJ: Asking students to defer courses is insensitive; reverse your decision – CUSFRED to Management

Ghana Institute of Journalism demonstrators

Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has been asked to reverse its directive calling on students who paid their fees after the registration deadline to defer their programmes of study.

According to the Coalition of University Students for Free Reduction (CUSFRED), the decision is insensitive to the needs of students and the harsh conditions they may be going through.



“Ignoring the fact that COVID-19 has negatively impacted the Ghanaian economy, and most Ghanaians’ livelihood, is insensitivity at its highest..."



“The insensitivity extends to the fact that some students struggle to take care of themselves whiles in school, and they are being treated unfairly,” part of a statement dated March 25, 2021 read.



The Coalition noted that students lives matter, hence, the school’s management must listen and reverse its decision.



What happened?



The directive has not reached the students well.



The students have described the decision as insensitive, especially, after they had to come into terms with about 5% increase in academic fees amidst the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.







On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, students of the Institute staged a demonstration at the school’s premises to protest the directive.



Meanwhile, management of GIJ is expected to meet stakeholders today to deliberate on the matter, after which a conclusion will be made to bring some finality to the brouhaha.



