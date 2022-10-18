GIJ-SRC Elections: McCoy emerges as president-elect

Bismark Owusu-Ansah (McCoy)

Despite the delays as a result of the postponement, the elections for the Students’ Representative Council of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ-SRC) have come to a successful end.

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has now elected new executives to replace the current crop of SRC Executives, led by H.E Edem Vine Dei Tutu, as they prepare to hand over the mantle of leadership this semester.



The election, which was held online on Thursday, October 13 was suspended due to some circumstances but resumed at exactly 8 a.m. on Monday, October 17, and ended at 2 p.m. in continuation of the suspended one.



Three contestants for the General Secretary position, Organizing Secretary, and Financial Secretary contested unopposed and have been confirmed by not less than 92 per cent each after the YES/NO votes.



The candidates are Mr. Caleb Asante Annor, General Secretary-elect, Daniel Kwame Zah, Organizing Secretary-elect, and Obed King Gaglo, Financial Secretary-elect.



The foremost position at the GIJ-SRC, the presidential position has been won by Bismark Owusu-Ansah (McCoy), who, out of the 1,342 total votes cast, had 674, representing 54.5% against his contender, Edinam Adoboe (Great Fire), who also had 562, representing 45.5%.

In the Women's Commissioner race, the provincial results are:



(I) Mateenah Naa Djama Odoi-567 (44, 2%).



(ii) Ayinawu Alhassan Adam-715 (55.8%), showing that miss Aina, as she is fondly called, is the Women's Commissioner-elect.



Another tight competition, which is the portfolio responsible for overseeing students' welfare on an external level, the External Affairs Commission, was between and at the end;



(I) Osman Abubakari-Sadiq-650, representing 53.3%

(ii) and Job Kwabena Laboja had 569 (46.7%).



As it stands, Osman is the External Affairs Commissioner-elect of the GIJ-SRC.



Meanwhile, the institution is yet to communicate the official date for the inauguration and handing-over ceremony.



See the document below for the full results



