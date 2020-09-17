Regional News

GIJ SRC to hold consultative meeting with aspirants over power transfer

2019 GIJ SRC President, Joseph Agbezule

The Students Representative Council of the Ghana Institute of Journalism has scheduled to hold discussions with aspirants in the 2020/2021 SRC elections to discuss issues regarding the transition of the leadership of the SRC in the absence of elections.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 17, 2020.



A release signed by the 2019 SRC President, Joseph Agbezule, explained that the meeting was needed to break the impasse regarding the transfer of power to a new crop of leaders to steer the affairs of the Council for the 2020/2021 academic year as the SRC constitution is silent on situations where elections are not able to be held.



"In Article 20 clause 1b which states the function of the electoral commission; “Conduct General SRC Elections within eight (8) to twelve (12) weeks after reporting of the Second Semester of the academic year.” It is required of every leadership of the SRC to hold an election to elect new executives to represent students at both Management and Students Union levels. However, elections could not be held due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic hence the suspension of the above article leading to the activation of article 30, clause 2 which states that “The President, the Speaker of General Assembly and the Chief Justice shall draw up transitional provisions for the period for which part(s) of the Constitution shall be suspended, and a table for the restoration of the suspended part(s) of the Constitution.” Unfortunately, the GIJ SRC Constitution is silent on the way forward of the SRC in such a situation,” part of the release reads.



The release noted that a series of meetings have already been held among the leadership of the Executive, Legislative, and Judicial arms of the SRC on the matter.

It mentioned that the time was due for the input of aspirants as they are stakeholders in the matter.



“In this regard, there have been a series of meetings among the leadership of the three arms of the SRC to design the best way forward of the SRC under the keen supervision of the Dean of Students. At this point of the decision making, there is the need to have the inputs of aspirants who are stakeholders in this matter.”



“We assure all students of a smooth transitioning of the leadership of the SRC in the best possible way. The current leadership of the SRC is still committed to serving students’ interests until the final point of transition. All students should therefore not hesitate to channel their grievances to any of the SRC officials for consideration and redress. Students’ interest is still paramount,” the release added

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.