GIJ closed down as a staff tests positive for coronavirus

Ghana Institute of Journalism

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has reportedly been closed down after one of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

3news.com sources at GIJ said the staff has been isolated and is under treatment.



The management urged all others to observe strictly the protocols outlined by authorities in curtailing the spread of the virus.

“Management wishes to announce to both teaching and non-teaching staff that the Institute will be on recess for one week effective Tuesday 18th August 2020,” a notice to staff said.



“Work resumes on Wednesday 26 August 2020. This is precautionary, measures. All staff should kindly keep to WHO COVID safety protocols whilst for the period.”

