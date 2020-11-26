GIJ grants amnesty to students yet to graduate since 2013

Ghana Institute of Journalism

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has granted a general amnesty to all students who have not graduated since 2013 and, therefore, have lost their studentship.

A statement issued by the University’s registrar on 23 November 2020, stated that “the Academic Board, at its meeting held on Wednesday, 18 November 2020, granted the amnesty to students who could not meet the requirements for graduation between 2013 and 2020 to complete their programme within the next three (3) years."



The statement also said applicants eligible for amnesty will be required to undergo course registration from 1st to 18th December 2020.



Additionally, the necessary payments must be made at the Bank between 4th January 2021 and 4th February 2021.

Read full statement below:



