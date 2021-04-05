GIJ management cannot stop SRC elections - Rector

GIJ Rector, Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo

Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Prof. Kwansah-Aidoo has stated that the management of the school cannot accede to the request to refrain from conducting the Students Representative Council elections because management is not conducting any election or supervising the conduct of any election.

This comes at a time when the management has been accused of being in contempt of an injunction placed on the elections by some aggrieved students.



But the Rector in his response stated that there is no claim of injunction against the school neither have they been served an injunction by a court of law.



“I am advised by Counsel that an injunction is an equitable remedy which is granted at the discretion of a court after hearing both parties, or hearing one side if it is brought to the court under special circumstances. You have not served GIJ with a notice of injunction neither did the writ filed against GIJ request an injunction,” the statement said.



It further indicated that the tone of the writ filed which has accused the management of interference is also requesting management to do the same thing without a court order to that effect.

“The interim student leaders of GIJ were elected by members of the student body and they are therefore independent to conduct their activities and management cannot direct or commandeer them to act in a certain manner. Management can only advise or intervene when students have approached management to do so.”



According to the Rector, the management has disassociated itself from the election and advised the students on



“Nevertheless, management have approached the students and indicated to them that there is a case pending against the management of GIJ and advised them on the contents of your letter. Students claim that they have been advised by their own lawyers that there being no injunction order from a court of law requesting them to halt their elections, they are free to conduct their elections.



You are advised to approach the courts to seek an injunction against the student leaders as an independent body or direct your letter to student leaders as a collective,” it added.