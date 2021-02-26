GIJ students vote to elect interim SRC executives for 2020/21 academic year

Students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism spotted voting

Undergraduate students at the Ghana Institute of Journalism have voted to select interim executives for the 2020/2021 academic year.

These interim leaders are to “put in place structures, institutions and a timetable for the conduct of elections” for substantial leaders.



According to a statement from school authorities, they are also to “liaise with the office of Dean of Students to ensure a smooth transition from an interim student body to the election of permanent leaders in accordance with the SRC constitution.”



The election, held on Thursday, February 25, 2021, was online using Google Forms.



Electorates were to vote online for one candidate at their level.



Those who attempted to vote for candidates who were not at their level will have their vote nullified.

Students who cast their vote were asked to provide their school ID number and GIJ email address.



The results of the election are expected to be declared within 24 hours after the end of voting.



It is unclear if many students participated in the election by means of voting but during voting hours, student WhatsApp groups were flooded with messages from candidates.



In all, ten students will be elected as interim leaders.