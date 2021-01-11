GIJ to blend virtual and face-to-face classes for 2020/2021 academic year

The Ghana Institute of Journalism

Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) says it will blend virtual and physical meetings for academic activities for the 2020/2021 academic year.

It is, however, not clear which of the two modes will be dominant.



The decision to the hybrid system for the academic year is part of the institute’s effort to curb the spread of coronavirus disease among its students and staff.



School authorities have already assured that effective measures have been put in place to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols when it is having physical academic activities.

For online studies, Management had earlier given a caveat on the admission letter of all fresh students that “this offer of admission is contingent upon your understanding and confirmation that you have the necessary computing and other requisite skills and also fully equipped to participate in online teaching and learning. By accepting this offer then, you are agreeing that you have the means (technology and skills) to access and utilize the institution’s Learning Management System”.



Academic activities at the Institute are expected to commence on Monday, January 11, 2021.