GIJ to hold virtual Matriculation for freshmen

Mon, 8 Feb 2021 Source: Kuulpeeps
Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has announced that it will hold a virtual matriculation ceremony for its newly admitted students on February 26, 2021.
According to the Institute, this decision was taken due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.
GIJ has now joined a list of tertiary institutions that have taken their matriculation ceremony online.
The University of Ghana, on Saturday, February 6, 2021, held a virtual ceremony for its newly admitted students.
Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), will also be having their virtual matriculation ceremony on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
Read the statement below:
Source: Kuulpeeps
