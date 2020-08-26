Regional News

GLA launches electronic library reading competition in Eastern Region



The Eastern Regional Secretariat of Ghana Library Authority(GLA) has launch a virtual reading competition known as Virtual Six Books Challenge.

This is to boost the interest of the youth in the Region in reading during the COVID-19 pandemic era as they stayed at home.



This was disclosed by Mr George Osafo, the officer in-charge of the Akim Oda library in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region.



He explained that, the competition was meant for students between upper primary four to Junior High Schools and it started from August to September 15, 2020.



Mr Osafo explained that under the competition, students were supposed to read six books from the Ghana library electronic library (e-library) and use all characters from the books to form a story which they will then forward to eastern@library.gov.gh.

He said the Authority would review the stories and award the top five entries with cash and other prizes.



Mr Osafo advised students in Akim Oda and its environment to participate in the competition in order to win award for the area.



Mr Osafo said the GLA has develop an internet application that the people can use to access the electronic library of the GLA on the internet and appealed to the public to embrace the GLA application and read books on line.

