GMA General Secretary resigns to contest NDC primaries

Dr Titus Beuo is contesting for the NDC's ticket in the Lambussie-Karni Constituency

The General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr Titus Beyuo has joined the contest for a slot in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to a report by 3news.com sighted by GhanaWeb, the medical doctor on February 22, 2023, officially entered the political arena when he picked up nomination forms to contest in the Lambussie-Karni Constituency primaries.



The decision he announced had been informed by a deep introspection and extensive consultations with his family, friends and critical stakeholders.



“Arriving at this decision was an uphill task but the support and encouragement received from my family, traditional leaders in the Lambussie Traditional Council, party leadership at the National, Regional, Constituency and Branch Levels, and friends during the consultative process, made this less difficult,” he stated on Wednesday.



He, thus, promised to help the NDC capture power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and “and contribute to the developmental agenda of the next NDC government for the people of Ghana and Lambussie.



“I am fully persuaded that the social democratic governance of the NDC holds the key to the alleviation of extreme poverty, provision of healthcare to all, restoration of the economy and above all ensuring fairness and equity in the distribution of the national cake,” he added.

While apologising to individuals who may be disappointed in his decision to ditch the GMA over his political career, Dr Beyuo said he will be counting on everyone’s support in his new quest.



“It is my firm belief that the grace of God will abound to me as I make this switch from a professional and academic career into frontline politics. I need your prayers and continuous support,” he stated.



The NDC will hold presidential and parliamentary primaries on May 13, 2023, to elect its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.



Ahead of that, the party on Tuesday officially opened nominations for prospective candidates to file for a chance to contest in the primaries.



