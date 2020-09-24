GNAT calls for ‘one laptop, modem per teacher’ policy

Ghana National Association of Teachers

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is advocating for a “one laptop and one modem per teacher” policy to support teachers.

The Association says that such an intervention will help them discharge their duties effectively as they engage their students online.



In an exclusive interview with UniversNews, President of the Association, Madam Philipa Larson noted that teachers had been doing a lot for themselves hence a “One Laptop and Modem per Teacher” policy will serve as a motivation to teachers amid the COVID– 19 pandemic.



“As educationists and practitioners, we have done a lot to support education. We have done a lot for ourselves but this time we are asking the communities, NGOs, Civil Society Organizations, and the government to come in to support us with one laptop per teacher, one modem per teacher to support all the things we have done and that will be enough motivation for all teachers here in Ghana,” she said.



Madam Philipa Larson further commended teachers for their hard work in the midst of the COVID – 19 pandemic.

She noted that despite the closure of schools in the country, “teachers have gathered pupils in their communities and are taking them through education” in a bid to keep interacting with their students.



Madam Philipa Larson advised parents to allow their children to participate in the television, radio and other forms of e-learning lessons.



She further entreated teachers to continue adhering to COVID – 19 protocols as second-year students of both Junior High School and Senior High School return to school October 5, 2020, to study and write their end of term examination.



“While observing the GNAT week right from now, let’s continue to observe the national protocols on COVID – 19 so that we can stay safe and healthy” she cautioned