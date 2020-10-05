GNAT supports flood victims in the Upper East and Northern Regions

GNAT donates to flood victims

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has presented quantities of relief items to flood victims in the Upper East and Northern Regions.

The items included various clothing for men, women and children, footwears for both male and females, 100 packs of bottled water and beddings.



Added to these was a sum of GH?5,000.00 which would be shared among victims in the two regions as a token for their upkeep.



The floods, which occurred last September, was as a result of the opening of the Bagre Dam in Burkina Faso and days of torrential rainfall in the Northern parts of the country.



It was reported that the incident led to the deaths of 10 persons, destruction of large hectares of farmland and hundreds of livestock, and washed away parts of major roads, cutting off some communities.

Mrs. Phillipa Larsen, President of GNAT, speaking at a short ceremony in Kumasi, to present the items to GNAT representatives of these regions, said it is part of the Association’s corporate social responsibilities.



Mrs. Larsen indicated that the Association would continually contribute its quota to assist the needy in the society.



Mr. Atta Longiya, Northern Regional Chairman of GNAT, receiving the items on behalf of the victims, expressed gratitude and pledged to distribute them accordingly.