GPRTU appeals for support for Gomoa Okyereko accident victims as they mark one-week for departed souls

Twenty others survived but in critical condition at the hospital

Tue, 20 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union chairman for Ghana Liberia Branch, James Nuamah, has appealed to the general public to assist some four victims of the Gomoa Okyereko gory accident.

He disclosed that all but four of the victims who sustained injuries have been discharged.'

One of them, he said, is unable to speak as a result of the accident, and it is their hope that Ghanaians will help these victims recover.

"38 of the victims were admitted to the trauma hospital,” he said. However, thanks to God’s grace and the assistance of the doctors, the majority of them have been discharged. However, four of the victims are in critical condition, and one is currently being treated at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. The victim is unable to communicate. I’m pleading with the general public to come to her aid. Her name is Patience and thirty. Her one-year-old child died, leaving her in critical condition.”

Meanwhile, he has expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Service, Fire Service, and Ambulance Service for their assistance since the accident.

He believed that if it hadn’t been for their assistance, the casualties would have been higher.

He stated this during a one-week observation of seven passengers who died in the Gorry Accident at Gomoa Okyereko last month on the premises of Gomoa Buduburam GPRTU.

Twumasi, the deceased driver’s brother, said the death of the driver and his one-year-old son was traumatic.

He was devastated because the minor knew nothing and his death had caused the family pain.

He blamed the government, claiming that it failed to invest in motorable roads.

He claimed that the two major political parties, including his own NPP, have refused to invest in double lanes to reduce accidents like the one that killed his brother and nephew.

