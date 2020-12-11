GRCL congratulates Joe Ghartey on Parliamentary victory

Joe Ghartey is the current Railway Minister

The Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) has congratulated Member of Parliament for Essikadu-Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey for retaining the seat.

Mr Ghartey polled 24,701 votes out of 52,392 valid votes cast to beat his closest contender, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah of the National Democratic Congress who garnered 24,527votes.



The parliamentary candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) polled 629.



There was a spontaneous wild jubilation across the constituency when Mr Ghartey was declared the winner of the parliamentary race.



In a statement signed by its Acting Managing Director, Mr John Essel, the GRCL, said “We know you’ve worked hard to reach this point and we are so happy that you have been recognized by your constituents for your accomplishments. It is well deserved.”



"We offer our whole-hearted support to you in your future endeavours as the sector minister of Ministry of Railways Development and we also hope for your personal future success.



“You dreamed big, you worked hard and you have earned the recognition which came with your re-election," the statement said.

“We are proud of you, of your accomplishments, and of the contributions that your leadership represent,” it said, adding that “you have our best wishes for your future success.”



Mr Ghartey not only worked hard to win the parliamentary race this year for himself, but also won the presidential election in Essikado-Ketan constituency for President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo.



The veteran politician was first elected Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency In 2004 during the reign of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.



He moved on to retain the seat in 2008. In 2012, he won the seat for the third time. Again, through his servant-leadership and devotion to the wellbeing of residents of Essikado-Ketan.



It said Mr Ghartey's strong commitment to improving the livelihoods of his constituents continued to be rewarded in elections over the years, as shown in the outcome of the 2020 polls.