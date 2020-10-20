GUM’s flagbearer dares Presidential Candidates to declare assets

Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian K Andrews

The Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has challenged all the 12 Presidential Candidates to declare their personal assets going into the 2020 general election.

According to him since the inception of the electoral process in the fourth republic, every presidential candidate has been hiding behind the declaration of personal assets.



Speaking on Happy Morning Show, he said: “Since we began the electoral process, no one has been asked to declare their personal assets, they all declined to declare their assets in a run-up to the presidential election. I dare all the presidential candidates to declare their personal assets including President Nana Akufo-Addo. I know they can’t because they came to power to enrich themselves.”



Provisions of Article 286 of the Constitution and Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998, (Act 550).

The legislation required that some public officers should submit to the Auditor-General a written declaration of all properties or assets owned by or liabilities owed by him/her whether directly or indirectly before taking office, at the end of every four years and at the end of his term of office.



The public officeholders required to declare their assets and liabilities include the President, Vice President, Speaker of Parliament and the Deputies, Members of Parliament (MPs), Ministers of State and the deputies, Chief Justice, Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairmen of Regional Tribunals, Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the deputies, and judicial officers including members of the regional tribunals.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom also asserted that when elected into power he “will seek to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.”