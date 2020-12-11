GUM's performance in 2020 polls impressive- Kyiri Abosom

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews

The presidential candidate of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has described his performance in the presidential as impressive.

According to him, for him to place third in the elections shows that he has done extremely well.



He said even in the face of the COVID-19 and the ban on political activities, he has managed to get more votes than already known parties.



The man of God speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm noted that he was unable to organize massive campaigns but has achieved more votes than existing political parties.



He was hopeful Ghanaians will vote for him massively come 2024 because they have accepted his policies and programmes.

He expressed gratitude to those who believed in him and voted for him.



Meanwhile, he has asked the opposition NDC not to engage in lawlessness but go to court if they feel the results have been rigged.



He indicated there are processes in place to resolve all these challenges hence the NDC should use that approach.



GUM garnered over 105,000 votes representing 0.805% in the elections.