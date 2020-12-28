GUM’s third-place performance rejection of NDC, NPP duopoly – Onyinah

GUM founder Osofo Kyiri Abasom

The immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah, has said the performance of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) in the recently-held general elections by placing third, is a sign that some Ghanaians are tired of the NDC-NPP duopoly in the country’s politics.

"Why should even GUM have over 100,000 votes to place third, it appears that some people were saying that they were tired of the politics that some members of the NPP and NDC were playing”, Apostle Opoku Onyinah said in a sermon at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) National Thanksgiving Service held on Sunday, December 27, 2020 in Accra.



According to him, both the NPP and NDC must learn lessons from that.



The thanksgiving service was themed: "Ebenezer, thus far the Lord has helped us"; "For the battle is still the Lord's".



At the same event, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured that he will continue to work in the interest of all Ghanaians in his second term as President of Ghana.



The President said he will continue to work in the interest of not only the over 6.7 million Ghanaians that voted for him but also the over 6.2 million Ghanaians that did not vote for him in the December 7 Presidential election.

"I want to thank the people of Ghana for maintaining their confidence in our leadership of the nation, especially the over 6.7 million people who voted for me. But, in singling them out, I also want to assure the 6.2 million who did not vote for me that I will have their interest at heart and in mind in all that I do," the President said to cheers from NPP executives and thousands of supporters who gathered at the forecourt of the State House.



He also urged members of the NPP to use the occasion as an opportunity to recommit towards promoting democracy and good governance without discrimination.



I will protect Ghana's democracy



President Akufo-Addo also stated that he will do everything on his part as President to safeguard Ghana's democracy.



He charged all Ghanaians, irrespective of their political affiliation to work together towards securing the progress of the nation.

"We have to take the lead in bringing into fruition the main teaching of this election, which is that: all persons of goodwill, no matter their political affiliation, have to work together to secure the peace, prosperity and progress of our nation”.



"Ghana continues to stand as a beacon of democracy and good governance on our continent and around the world and it is our responsibility to maintain this standing... For my part, I will do whatever I can and spare no effort to ensure that the institutions of our republic and our democratic engagement are not disturbed and are continued in full force and effect to the welfare and the benefit of the people of Ghana".



Gratitude to Ghanaian clergy



The President expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian clergy for their prayers for the success of his government in his first term and also thanked all members of the NPP for the diverse roles they played in ensuring that he was re-elected.