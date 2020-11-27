GUM will break NPP, NDC dominance on December 7 - Kyiri Abosom

Flagbearer of Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews

The flagbearer of Ghana Union Movement, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has expressed confidence in breaking the NPP, NDC duopoly which has persisted since the dawn of the Fourth Republic.

According to him, the outcome of the December polls will only disclose the popularity of his party among Ghanaian electorates.



This, he said, is because his policies resonate with the majority of Ghanaians who are in dire need of government interventions.



“GUM will break their dominance or duopoly December 7,” he said.



Adding that his future government will create money for people by restoring state-owned enterprises which have either been sold off or collapsed under the supervision of both the NPP and NDC.

In an interaction on Class FM, he said; "Unlike the NPP and NDC, Ghana Union Movement will restore state-owned enterprises and collapsed banks to owners and that is the difference between GUM and NPP, NDC.”



Osofo Kyiri Abosom further pitched that once elected, he’ll avoid borrowing in all its forms and rather focus on utilizing the country’s resources.



"The difference between NPP and NDC is that we'll use the country's natural resources to develop Ghana without loans. Our agenda is to develop Ghana by providing quality education, economic empowerment, enabling environment, gainful employment, creative opportunities for young men and women to invent, innovate and optimise Ghana's natural resources for the benefits of the citizenry," he said.



The Ghana Union Movement will occupy the number 3 position on the ballot paper on December 7.