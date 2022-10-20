0
Menu
News

GUTA shutdown: Middlemen takeover ‘Abossey Okai’ Spare Parts market

Shops Closed Gbawe Mallam Spare parts dealers closed shops in adherence of a GUTA strike | File photo

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: GNA

Middlemen, popularly called ‘Affair Boys’ Wednesday took over trading activities at the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Market to attend customers “partially” following the closure of shops by owners as directed by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA).

Most shops were closed as of 0900 hours but a few opened “partially” to engage middlemen who occasionally picked a few items for customers who came around.

The middlemen sat in front of the shops and intermittently dashed to attend to customers.

There is security presence at the Market enclave.

GUTA this week declared six-day industrial action to protest the deteriorating economic situation in the country.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why Akufo-Addo sacked GES Director-General after extending his contract
President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Meet Karim Benzema's girlfriend and wife who clashed at 2022 Ballon D'or
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
Related Articles: