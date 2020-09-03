General News

Ga Adangbes are descendants of Jacob's son Gad, Ewes from Judah – Historian

Ghanaians have long been part of the world’s religious narrative, tracing as far back as in the days of the children of Jacob in the Bible.

The book of Genesis 30:3-8 and 30:9-13 catalogues the twelve sons of Jacob of which Gad was seventh while Judah was fourth.



A renowned Ghanaian historian, Togbi Kumassah, who doubles as Spokesperson to the Awoemefia; Togbi Sri III disclosed that indigenes of Ga Adangbe are direct descendants of Gad.



As a matter of fact, Togbe Kumassah intimates that the name Ga Adangbe originated from Gad.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb’s People and Places show, the learned historian detailed the history of Anlos and how they came to settle in modern day Volta region.



While explaining how some of the tribes were interlocked at some point in history, he explained that Gas, Ewes, and Akans were all at the same place till they started separating by migrating to areas of interest.

Togbi Kumassah noted that Gas and Ewes were both settlers at Ile Ife in Nigeria before they went their separate ways.



Additionally, he stated that Ewes are from the tribe of Judah.



“…Ga Adangbe, they are the Gad family of Jacob. Jacob had 12 sons, one is Gad. So Ga Adangbe; Gad… then we are the Judah’s. The Ewes are from the Judah group.



And even Akans, they are the Levites. We all stayed in old Ghana together, and on the day of migration they moved southwards. So they entered the forest areas of Ghana, but we went eastwards to Ile Ife before meeting here again,” he noted.





The story of Ewes being from Judah and by extension Hebrews connotes the second of three stories Anlos used to describe their origin.



According to the Spokesperson of the Awoemefia, the Anlos, under the Ewe sub-group, the first traces their roots to the lost continent, the second to the Hebrews and the last to the third son of Noah; Ham.



“The second story was that the Ewes were part of the Hebrews so they stayed in Egypt together and then moved to Palestine.



They were there when Nebuchadnezzar conquered the Hebrews and brought them to Babylon but during the attack on Palestine, some of them escaped and the Ewes were those who escaped. When they escaped, they went back to Egypt and from Egypt, they moved to Sudan and they stayed in Khartoum,” he expounded to Wonder Hagan.





