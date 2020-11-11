Ga West walks for peace ahead of election 2020

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

About 400 youth and adults took to the streets of Accra in the Ga West Municipality on Saturday to preach peace to the public ahead of the 2020 general elections during a peace walk event.

The peace walk is part of activities promoting peace before, during, and after the election by the Noryaa Benevolent Foundation on the theme, “Empowering Citizens for Sustainable Peace and Democratic Governance.”



The walk started from the Sarpeiman toll booth through to Amasaman township and ended at Amasaman police station. Enthusiastic youth danced to brass band music whiles interacting with the audience on the need to promote peace ahead of this year’s election.



Members from various political parties were allowed to address the teeming youth on peace and some implications of violence.



Noryaa Benevolent Foundation aims at building the capacity of the youth and people of Sarpeiman, to empower them for gainful employment opportunities for the development of their community.



Addressing the youth after the walk, the Development Chief of Sarpeiman and founder of the Noryaa Benevolent Foundation, Nii Abbey Okanfrah I call on the youth to desist from any form of violence during this year’s election.

He reiterated that without peace there will not be development, togetherness, and a sound mind.



He further cautioned the youth not to allow themselves to be used by any political party to create tension and mayhem during the upcoming December 2020 elections.



The Manhean Zango Chief, Sarki Abdul Kadiri Ahmed Abdul Kadiri expressed his delight at the success of the event and stated that the youth are prepared to ensure peace before, during, and after the election. Adding that events and activities of this nature bring out the commitment of the youth to maintain peace, social responsibility, and other values and inspire them to be transformational leaders.



He revealed that his jurisdiction will replicate this effort, by organizing a peace walk to create awareness on the need to promote peace and harmony in society.

