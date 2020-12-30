Gabby Otchere Darko taunts NDC after identifying error in petition

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko

Leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko has chastised the NDC for seeking annulment of the election 2020 over errors after detecting an error in the NDC’s petition.

The National Democratic Congress, led by legal representatives of the John Dramani Mahama laid an official petition at the Supreme Court, challenging the outcome of the polls.



Respondents in the petition include President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Electoral Commission headed by Jean Mensa have three days within which to enter an appearance in the case.



However, in a sharp rebuttal shortly after the document made headlines, Gabby Otchere Darko made an observation in the petition the NDC presented.



Highlighting his observation with a picture attached, he wrote; “When you petition the court to challenge the results of an election claiming errors in the results declared and your own petition has errors then it means errors are but must be substantial enough to have a material effect!”

The NDC in point 3(f) of its petition while concluding it reliefs named 1st Respondent twice, instead of 1st and 2nd.



Below is Gabby's full post on Twitter;





When you petition the court to challenge the results of an election claiming errors in the results declared and your own petition has errors then it means errors are but must be substantial enough to have a material effect! pic.twitter.com/SZzK5dhoKh — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) December 30, 2020