Politics

Gabby and Bawumia are displaying signs of PTSD, ignore them - Adongo to Ghanaians

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Hon. Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Hon. Isaac Adongo has asked Ghanaians to ignore the ‘rants’ from Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and cousin of the President, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko.

In a post on his Twitter handle on August 1, 2020, the Bolgatanga Central legislator who in a recent interview referred to Dr. Bawumia as ‘Walewale Adam Smith’ stated that, the appointment of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Mahama’s running mate has clearly dazed Dr. Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) hence, their desperation and obsession about her.



He indicated that, Dr. Bawumia and the NPP are fully aware of the imminent defeat ahead of them, so they want to downplay Prof. Jane Nanaa’s appointment but that will not change the verdict on December 7 when ex-President Mahama is declared the eventual winner.



Part of his post read, “Its clear Prof Naana and JM’s ticket has traumatized the corrupt Akyem mafia and influence peddlers who have become richer than hardworking Ghanaians. Ignore these signs of post-traumatic stress disorders being displayed by Gabby and Bawumia.”

Can someone tell this clueless President to resource our hospitals and build new facilities. Our doctors and nurses are seeing patients without protective gear. Basic test kits are not available after 3 months of COVID 19 and you are asking us to pray and fast for a miracle? — Isaac Adongo (@IsaacAdongo6) March 22, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang was officially outdoored as the 2020 running mate to Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama on Saturday, July 25.