Gabby hits back again at Mahama in simmering Twitter battle

Gabby Octhere-Darko (L) and John Mahama have been going at each other on social media

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has hit back again at former President John Mahama in what is becoming a simmering battle on Twitter.

They two started jabbing each other on Friday, July 31 over a campaign poster, with Mr Otchere-Darko throwing the first punch.



Gabby had commented about a poster by the John Mahama 2020 campaign which suggests that a new government under Mr Mahama will rescue Ghana’s democracy from such things as an “elephant size government” and the financial, health, agric and health sectors.



The elephant is the governing NPP’s party symbol and the reference to it was in regards to criticism that the NPP administration led by Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a huge number of people into government.



Gabby had suggested in that first Tweet that the promise by the John Mahama campaign on the digital poster is borne out of incompetence.



Mr Mahama’s Twitter handle replied thus:

“Clearly some psychosis can lead to unrestrained obsession. The ad referred to is not official & it’s obvious to all. Besides, I thought our ‘PM’ would be busy with weightier matters of state than an amateur ad put out by an overly enthusiastic supporter of our party.”



However, in yet another tweet, Gabby has hit back at Mr Mahama, calling him a “nice man” who seems obsessed with the word “psychotic.”



“For a ‘nice man’ like John Mahama his obsession with “psychotic” outweighs his feigned concern over the concerns of Ghanaians. One would have thought he would be busier with weightier matters. Anaa?”





For a “nice man” like John Mahama his obsession with “psychotic” me outweighs his feigned concern over the concerns of Ghanaians. One would have thought he would be busier with weightier matters. Anaa? https://t.co/7WJ2Xfo835 — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) July 31, 2020

The NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by John Mahama -- who is seeking a return to the Jubilee House after losing to Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016 -- are warming up for a fierce electoral battle on December 7, 2020.