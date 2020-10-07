Gabby is sponsoring #4more4Nana to avoid being sent to jail - A Plus alleges

Gabby Otchere Darko, is a leading member of the NPP

Social Commentator, Kwame A Plus has alleged that Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a ranking member of the governing New Patriotic Party is afraid of getting arrested and jailed if the National Democratic Congress wins back power in 2020.

According to him, Gabby personally told him that his constant fear has made him commit resources to support the party’s campaign in 2020 so they don’t leave power.



Apart from himself, A Plus also disclosed that Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has advised his colleague Phillip Ayensu to also commit resources to ensure that the NPP stays in power else they will be arrested and jailed by the NDC.



He said: “You are there shouting 4more4Nana when Gabby Otchere-Darko himself told me he has told Philip Ayensu that if NDC comes to power, they will arrest he Gabby first and Philip Ayensu second so when he gets money, he should use it to sponsor NPP to stay in power. If they have not done anything bad, why are they scared of being arrested in future?



"You see this table I’m shaking? It’s a trap. Don’t fall into it. You can continue supporting these ungrateful, disrespectful, arrogant, dishonest people. Me, I don’t care. You can fight with your phone. Ma da koraa. Tomorrow morning I’ll open more keys. The things that will happen in these 2 months to election errrh!! Wait!!!,” A Plus wrote on his Facebook wall.

