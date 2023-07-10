1
Galamsey charges: Aisha Huang speaks in court for the first time as she opens defence

Aisha Huang1.png Galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Chinese galamsey kingpin En Huang popularly known as Aisha Huang has mounted the witness box to speak for the first time in Court since she was arraigned in September last year as she opens her defence to charges of illegal mining.

Ms. Huang is facing three counts of undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, and the illegal employment of foreigners.

She has since pleaded not guilty even though she had earlier admitted to the fourth charge of immigration offense on her reentry to Ghana without permit.

In court currently, Aisha Huang who has mounted the witness box is reading her Witness Statement which would be adopted by the court should the prosecution not raise any objection.

EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah who is in Court is reporting that Aisha Huang is speaking through a Chinese Interpreter before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.

