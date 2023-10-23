Galamsey fight: I was wrong about Akufo-Addo's commitment, support - Frimpong-Boateng

Prof. Frimpong Boateng and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former Environment Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has expressed his disappointment with President Akufo-Addo's lack of support in the fight against illegal small-scale mining, also known as 'galamsey.'

His disillusionment follows the recent decision by the Office of the Attorney-General, which cleared government officials of allegations related to illegal mining activities made by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, the former chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).



In a 36-page report authored in March 2021 and titled, “Report on the work of IMCIM so far and the way forward,” Professor Frimpong-Boateng had alleged that certain government officials and private citizens were involved in illegal mining activities.



During an interview on TV3's Hot Issues on Sunday, October 22, he reiterated his initial perception of the President's commitment to the fight against illegal mining but later realized he might have been mistaken.



Prof. Frimpong-Boateng recalled President Akufo-Addo's promise to put his presidency on the line to end illegal mining and how he was confident of the President's support initially. However, he began to doubt the accuracy of his assessment over time.



"Let us take the fight against illegal mining; the president gave his word that he was going to put his presidency on the line to stop that thing. I was very confident I had his support, but later on, I got the impression that maybe I was wrong,” he said.



The former minister also commented on the transformation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) since his time during the Kufuor administration, pointing out significant changes.

He expressed concerns about individuals without elected or appointed positions wielding significant power and causing fear among party and government members.



"This is an unhealthy development in the party and in an NPP government," he stated.



