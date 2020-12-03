Gane4Ghana responds to final ruling on disqualification decision by EC

Marricke Kofi Gane filed as an Independent Candidate to contest the 2020 Presidential Elections

Mr Marricke Kofi Gane has reacted to an Accra High Court’s ruling that the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana is right in disqualifying his candidacy as an Independent Presidential Candidate for the 2020 Presidential Elections.

In a press release to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Gane said, though, he respected the court’s decision, he did not agree with it.



“ The Gane4Ghana team, its representatives home and abroad and myself, are deeply disappointed to bring to the attention of our numerous supporters, well-wishers and the Ghanaian people, that the Accra High Court, General Jurisdiction, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Elfreda Amy Dankyi, has given judgement, that the (EC) of Ghana is right in disqualifying my candidacy as Independent Presidential Candidate for the 2020 Presidential Elections, in her ruling earlier today,” he said.



He said the ruling largely granted him the reliefs he sought but said it would jeopardize a constitutional election timetable.

The statement said: “It is an extraordinary decision, with far-reaching consequences for the rule of law and specifically electoral processes, as the principle of natural justice has now in our view been made flexibly redundant as and when it suits the powers that be.”



“In as much as we, the Gane4Ghana Agenda, respect the ruling of the court, we vehemently disagree with this ruling as it offers no protection to parliamentary and presidential aspirants against EC, should it go beyond the excesses of its powers of discretion,” it said.