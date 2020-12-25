Gazetted parliamentary election results to be sold to the public on December 29 – Assembly Press

The Assembly Press, a state-owned publishing company has indicated that it is ready to make copies of the gazetted 2020 parliamentary election results to the public but must be on the request of the Electoral Commission (EC).

David Asante, the Managing Director of Assembly Press told Joy News in a report monitored by GhanaWeb that his outfit has completed work on the document but is awaiting the permission of the EC to execute distribution.



“If you are telling me that the EC has released a document saying we should go ahead and give them to the public, it is that simple. The next business day, we will make it available on the shelves for the public to pick it up,” Asante said.



He explained: “Tuesday is the next working day, we will make it available.”



David Asante hinted that the Assembly Press will ensure that copies are uploaded onto its website.

This brings finality to all the controversy: namely that the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections have not been gazetted.



Earlier on Thursday, there were heavy military and police presence at the premises of the Assembly Press, Kinbu, Accra near the Accra Polytechnic, ready to ward off potential demonstrators who might want to obtain copies of the Government Gazette.



According to some NDC supporters, when they arrived at the premises of Assembly Press upon a press statement by the EC on Thursday 24 December that the results had been gazetted, the staff on duty told them the Gazette was not available.



The Gazette publication of the parliamentary election results is in line with Constitutional Instrument (CI) 135, which mandates the EC to gazette the results of every presidential and parliamentary election after the winners have been declared.