George Abankwah sets eyes on NPP Chairmanship

George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah

Former National Treasurer and National Chairperson contender of the New Patriotic Party, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah has candidly expressed his interest in occupying the Chairperson position of the NPP should the current Chairman, Stephen Ntim Ayesu decide not to contest again.

In an interview with the media after supervising the just-ended Presidential Primaries of the NPP at the Korle-Klottey Constituency, the former National Treasurer who once competed against the current Chairperson, commended him for steering the affairs of the party ever since his election citing the organization of both the Super delegates and Presidential Primaries as examples.



He stated that he is ever ready to serve the party he loves in any capacity that comes within his strength but on the hierarchy, he would love to be the next Chairperson if Stephen Ntim Ayesu decides not to contest.



“I am hoping that the current Chairman because of his age may not go again and at the appropriate time we will make a decision but when the opportunity comes I will want to serve the party in the position where I can rally people together as the Chairman but the time is not up yet”, he said.

On the back of rallying people together, Abankwah–Yeboah emphasized that the former Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen’s exit from the party is an issue of reconciliation and it beckons on the Flagbearer to lead the discussion and bring everyone on board in order to forge ahead.



He also added that whether or not Alan Kyerematen will return to the party is solely his decision after the reconciliation path has been charted.