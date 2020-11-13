George Weah mourns former President Rawlings

Mr. George Oppong Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia, has expressed his condolences to the people of Ghana for the loss of former President Jerry John Rawlings.
The former President died at age 73, on Thursday morning, at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.
The former FIFA Player of the Year said this in a tweet, "On behalf of the government and people of The Republic of Liberia, and in my own name, I wish to convey the deepest and profound sympathy to the government and people of Ghana, the Rawlings family and entire Africa for the death of a great statesman..' he said.
