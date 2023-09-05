Get your facts right! - Charlotte Osei scolds NPP footsoldier who tagged her NDC

Charlotte Osei, former EC chairperson

Former chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, Charlotte Osei, has clarified that she has been apolitical before, during and after her role at the elections management body.

She issued a rebuttal on Twitter on September 4, 2023; to an allegation made by a New Patriotic Party footsoldier, to the effect that she was a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"I have NEVER been a parliamentary candidate or aspirant. For the records, I have also NEVER been a member of ANY political party. Please get your facts right," she replied to the NPP footsoldier known as General Buhari.



Buhari went a step further to produce as evidence, a posted of Mrs. Osei ostensibly seeking to contest as a parliamentary aspirant on the ticket of the NDC in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



The former EC chairperson shot down the evidence and described it as a work of graphic artistes, charging the footsoldier to run basic checks on whether she ever was a candidate or aspirant on the ticket of the NDC.



"It’s pretty easy to check who were the candidates in an election. And I am certain you have heard about graphic artistes. A poster with your picture and a party symbol does not make you a candidate," Charlotte Osei added.

See portion of the tweet exchange below:





It’s pretty easy to check who were the candidates in an election. And I am certain you have heard about graphic artistes. A poster with your picture and a party symbol does not make you a candidate. — Ama (@char_osei) September 4, 2023

SARA

Vladimir Antwi-Danso speaks on Ghana's security in the face of recurring coups on The Lowdown











You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



