Ghana Armed Forces investigates assault on military officer

According to GAF, the matter is being investigated and anyone found culpable will be dealt with

The Military High Command of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) says it has begun investigations into the assault of a Warrant Officer on Wednesday, 25 November 2020.

A statement signed by the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Col. E. Aggrey-Quashie on 30 November 2020 noted that the incident was condemned by the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of National Security and the Military High Command.



“As a first step towards redressing the problem, the Deputy Security Minister, Hon Henry Quartey and the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt Gen O. B Akwa, have at an emergency durbar conveyed the sentiment of the two Ministries and rendered an unqualified apology to the said Warrant Officer and by extension the Ghana Armed Forces,” the statement added.



The statement continued: “All ranks have been assured that the matter is being thoroughly investigated and anyone found culpable would be dealt with in accordance with the law.”



The Military High Command also reiterated that “the ongoing investigations will be pursued vigorously and sanctions meted out as appropriate” while urging all officers “to exhibit their usual sense of professionalism and tackle all duties with the same level of maturity.”

Read full statement below:



