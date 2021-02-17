Ghana Health Service issues Ebola alert

Seven cases of the viral disease were confirmed in Guinea

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has issued a notice to all regional directors of health and chief executive officers of the various teaching hospitals about the re-emergence of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in West Africa.

Seven cases of the viral disease were confirmed in Guinea on Sunday, February 14. Three of the cases have died.



As a result, the Director-General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has charged all health facilities “to initiate preparedness and response plans for EVD”.



In his letter to stakeholders, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said, from hence, all regional and district Public Health Emergency Management Committees should include EVD on their agenda.



“Additionally, regions, districts, health facilities, port health units at all border posts particularly along the Western border and all landing beaches are to heighten surveillance for EVD using the standard case definition.

“They are also requested to remind all Ghanaians and residents in Ghana on the need to protect themselves from the disease.”



Among the preventive measures are avoiding contact with blood and body fluids of people who show symptoms of the disease, practising hand hygiene as well as frequent handwashing with soap under running water and the use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser.



“We are to take note and remind the general public that under no circumstance should public or private transport be used in transporting suspected EVD case.



“They are to call for support from the District Director of Health Services of respective Districts, Municipalities or Metropolis in the transfer of such persons to a health facility.”