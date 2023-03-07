9
Ghana Meteo posts flash flood alert as heavy rains hit Accra

Ghana Meteo Rains.jfif Map showing the areas the rain was expected

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Meteorological Agency in the early hours of Tuesday, March 7, 2023; posted a whether update explaining why parts of the country was expected to experience heavy rains.

The storm alert read: "Southeastern Ghana has been engulfed by a rain bearing cloud. This is producing rain of varying intensity within the Volta region."

It continued: "Areas within the Greater Accra and Eastern will be affected before drifting to the Central, Western and parts of the Ashanti," it concluded.

"The rain is likely to lead to flash floods in parts of Greater Accra. Be advised accordingly," the Agency stated in a followup tweet.

At the time of filing this report, GhanaWeb could confirm that heavy rains were hitting parts of the capital Accra.

It appeared however that the rain was drifting per our checks on social media, with some tweeps calling the attention of the Meteo on Twitter that the rains had stopped where they were.

The full impact of the rains is likely to be known in the early hours of this morning. It is the first very heavy rain for the year 2023.

Whenever it rains heavily, issues of flooding and sometimes displacement has often been recorded in parts of the capital.

