September to November will witness heavy rains, thunderstorms - GmET

File photo

Raphel Osei Boakye, Chief Forecaster at the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GmET), has stated that the minor rainy season will last from September to November.

As a result, he has warned the public to be cautious because it could lead to more localised flooding in Accra and Kumasi.



He noted that just because it is classified as a minor season does not imply that the rainfall pattern will be light.



He stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the rainfall pattern for the period will be above normal for most parts of the country, except for some areas in the south-western parts around Asankragwa and the transition portions of the country, including Kintampo and surrounding rainforest regions towards the northern areas.

He added that the rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, and Ghanaians should exercise caution.



"There was a high likelihood of a few instances of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and lightning, which could result in localised flooding and property destruction. To avoid road crashes, drivers should exercise caution while driving. Those who dump garbage down drains should avoid doing so. Those who brave the odds and travel through floods should do so at their own risk,” he said.



He emphasised the importance of disaster management authorities establishing and implementing integrated flood monitoring and early warning systems.