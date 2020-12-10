Ghana Police Service assures Ghanaians of maximum protection after general elections

The Ghana Police Service has vowed to deal ruthlessly with persons who have planned to cause mayhem in the country after the general elections.

This, the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh said, will safeguard Ghanaians as they go about their daily duties to maintain law and order after the December 7 polls.



Addressing the media Thursday, December 10, 2020, he said, “I wish to assure all law-abiding Ghanaians that, appropriate security measures have been out in place to guarantee maximum security in accordance with our constitutional mandate. We will continue to maintain law and order during the post-election phase to ensure that people go about their normal activities devoid of intimidation and attacks.”



He, therefore, urged hoodlums to rescind on their decision to create confusion in the country as they wouldn’t be spared when apprehended by the police.



“Let me sound a word of caution to any person or group of persons who intend to foment trouble to desist from such acts because we will deal decisively with such elements in line with the laws of this country. Ghana is a peaceful country governed by the rule of law.”

Days ago, many Ghanaians, including journalists were assaulted by unscrupulous people while covering the elections.



About 5 people have been reported with several injured as a result of electoral violence.



