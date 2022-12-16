Ghana Police Service owes me an apology - Ofosu-Ampofo

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said that the Ghana Police Service owes him an apology for wrongly arresting him some time ago.

According to him, the police arrested him after allegations of him organising people to burn down the Kejetia Market in Kumasi.



Speaking in an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ofosu-Ampofo added that till date, no one has told him about the people who accused him of the crime.



“Do you know that I was reported for organising people to go and burn the Kejetia Market? The police arrested me and I struggled before I was even given bill. I asked who my accusers were and up to now nobody has showed up.



“Even the Ghana Police owes me an apology because they circulated in the media that I was threatening to burn Kejetia Market,” he said in Twi.



He also said that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Wontumi), also accused him of a crime he did not commit.

“Wontumi went to report that I was behind the kidnapping of the Canadian girls in Kumasi. I have been to court, I have sent Wontumi to court, the case has not been called for almost 2 years now because our justice system does not work well," he said.



The NDC Chairman, who made these remarks while reacting to allegations of him being in bed with the NPP, urged members of his party not to believe the allegations because like the crimes he was accused of, they are mere fabrications.



Meanwhile, the NDC's national elections are slated for Saturday, December 17, 2022.



Candidates will be contesting for various positions, including the National Chairman, National Vice-Chairmen, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, Deputy National Organiser, and the National Treasurer and Deputy National Treasurer.



Others are the National Communications Officer and Deputy, as well as the National Zongo Caucus Coordinator.

The current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, is expected to face stiff competition from the outgoing General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, for the chairmanship position.



Listen to the interview below:







